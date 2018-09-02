Listen Live Sports

Braves 5, Pirates 1

September 2, 2018 8:12 pm
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Polanco rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .247
Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .257
Brault p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Neverauskas p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moran 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .280
Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .188
Kingham p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Osuna 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Totals 31 1 5 1 2 5
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .296
Inciarte cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Freeman 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .306
Markakis rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .303
Camargo 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .275
Albies 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .275
Flowers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
b-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Suzuki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Swanson ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .249
Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206
a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 5 9 3 1 7
Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 5 2
Atlanta 100 000 04x—5 9 1

a-struck out for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for Flowers in the 8th. c-flied out for Neverauskas in the 9th.

E_Mercer (10), Newman (1), Swanson (10). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Acuna (22). HR_Acuna (23), off Kingham. RBIs_Moran (49), Acuna (50), Albies (63), Swanson (55). SB_Polanco (11), Albies (13). S_Inciarte, Teheran.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco, Mercer); Atlanta 4 (Acuna, Freeman, Duvall 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 3; Atlanta 3 for 9.

GIDP_Mercer, Newman.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kingham 5 4 1 1 0 4 73 4.70
Brault, L, 5-3 2 1-3 4 4 1 1 2 57 4.33
Neverauskas 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 10.06
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 7 4 1 1 2 5 92 4.05
Winkler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.40
Venters, W, 4-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.33
Brach 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.71

Inherited runners-scored_Neverauskas 3-2, Venters 1-0. WP_Neverauskas.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:44. A_37,475 (41,149).

