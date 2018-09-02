Braves 5, Pirates 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Polanco rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Brault p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Neverauskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Kingham p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Osuna 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|b-Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Suzuki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|a-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|3
|1
|7
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|2
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|04x—5
|9
|1
a-struck out for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for Flowers in the 8th. c-flied out for Neverauskas in the 9th.
E_Mercer (10), Newman (1), Swanson (10). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Acuna (22). HR_Acuna (23), off Kingham. RBIs_Moran (49), Acuna (50), Albies (63), Swanson (55). SB_Polanco (11), Albies (13). S_Inciarte, Teheran.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco, Mercer); Atlanta 4 (Acuna, Freeman, Duvall 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 3; Atlanta 3 for 9.
GIDP_Mercer, Newman.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kingham
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|73
|4.70
|Brault, L, 5-3
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|57
|4.33
|Neverauskas
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|10.06
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|92
|4.05
|Winkler
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.40
|Venters, W, 4-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.33
|Brach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.71
Inherited runners-scored_Neverauskas 3-2, Venters 1-0. WP_Neverauskas.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:44. A_37,475 (41,149).
