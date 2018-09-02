Braves 5, Pirates 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Polanco rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .247 Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .257 Brault p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Neverauskas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moran 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .280 Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .188 Kingham p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Osuna 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Totals 31 1 5 1 2 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .296 Inciarte cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Freeman 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .306 Markakis rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .303 Camargo 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .275 Albies 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .275 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224 b-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Suzuki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Swanson ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .249 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .206 a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 5 9 3 1 7

Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 5 2 Atlanta 100 000 04x—5 9 1

a-struck out for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for Flowers in the 8th. c-flied out for Neverauskas in the 9th.

E_Mercer (10), Newman (1), Swanson (10). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Acuna (22). HR_Acuna (23), off Kingham. RBIs_Moran (49), Acuna (50), Albies (63), Swanson (55). SB_Polanco (11), Albies (13). S_Inciarte, Teheran.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco, Mercer); Atlanta 4 (Acuna, Freeman, Duvall 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 3; Atlanta 3 for 9.

GIDP_Mercer, Newman.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kingham 5 4 1 1 0 4 73 4.70 Brault, L, 5-3 2 1-3 4 4 1 1 2 57 4.33 Neverauskas 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 10.06 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 7 4 1 1 2 5 92 4.05 Winkler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.40 Venters, W, 4-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.33 Brach 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.71

Inherited runners-scored_Neverauskas 3-2, Venters 1-0. WP_Neverauskas.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:44. A_37,475 (41,149).

