Braves 5, Pirates 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Polanco rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Cervelli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Moran 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Newman ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Archer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Harrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|0
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Culberson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Gausman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|a-Reed ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Duda ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|1-Adams pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Albies 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|4
|1
|10
|Pittsburgh
|000
|021
|000—3
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|04x—5
|6
|1
a-struck out for Gausman in the 6th. b-grounded out for Archer in the 7th. c-doubled for Venters in the 8th.
1-ran for Duda in the 8th.
E_Polanco (2), Culberson (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Atlanta 4. 2B_Marte (24), F.Freeman (36), Swanson (23), Duda (13). HR_Polanco (22), off Gausman; Swanson (14), off Kela. RBIs_Marte 2 (61), Polanco (76), Acuna (49), F.Freeman (82), Camargo (65), Swanson (54). SB_Frazier (1), Inciarte (25). CS_Cervelli (3). SF_Camargo.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Frazier, Cervelli); Atlanta 1 (Flowers). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Atlanta 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Acuna.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|86
|4.56
|Rodriguez, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.79
|Kela, L, 3-4, BS, 2-26
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|14
|3.35
|Crick
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.45
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|6
|5
|3
|1
|0
|4
|94
|3.78
|S.Freeman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.87
|Carle
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.11
|Venters, W, 3-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.36
|Minter, S, 12-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.06
Inherited runners-scored_Crick 1-1. HBP_Gausman (Cervelli). WP_Kela.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:53. A_33,705 (41,149).
