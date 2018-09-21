Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Braves 6, Phillies 5

September 21, 2018 11:12 pm
 
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 1 1 Acuna lf 4 2 1 0
Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 Incarte cf 4 1 1 1
A.Cbrra ss-3b 4 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 3 0 1 1
Bour 1b 2 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0
Kingery pr-ss 1 1 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 2 2
C.Sntna 3b-1b 4 1 1 0 Flowers c 4 1 1 0
W.Ramos c 3 0 1 2 Albies 2b 4 1 1 2
Altherr pr 0 1 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0
Alfaro c 1 1 1 0 Teheran p 2 0 0 0
O.Hrrra rf 2 0 0 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 Duda ph 1 0 1 0
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 L.Adams pr 0 1 0 0
E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 P.Tcker ph 0 0 0 0
Franco ph 1 0 1 1 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Flrimon pr 0 0 0 0
Pivetta p 1 0 0 0
J.Crwfr ph 1 0 1 0
Dmnguez p 0 0 0 0
J.Btsta ph-rf 2 0 1 1
Quinn cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 33 6 9 6
Philadelphia 100 000 301—5
Atlanta 001 000 50x—6

E_Pivetta (3). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_W.Ramos (22), Inciarte (27). 3B_Alfaro (2), J.Crawford (3). HR_C.Hernandez (14), Albies (23). CS_Quinn (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Pivetta 5 4 1 1 1 4
Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Neshek L,3-2 H,6 1-3 3 4 4 1 0
Avilan BS,3 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Ramos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Neris 1 0 0 0 1 2
Atlanta
Teheran 6 1-3 5 4 4 3 5
Venters W,5-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sobotka H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minter S,15-17 1 2 1 1 0 1

WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:24. A_34,370 (41,149).

