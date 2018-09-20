Braves 8, Phillies 3

|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|A.Cbrra ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|C.Sntna 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|O.Hrrra rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Camargo 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Altherr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Vlasqez p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crwfr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duda ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vzcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|29
|8
|10
|7
|Philadelphia
|102
|000
|000—3
|Atlanta
|201
|000
|14x—8
DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_F.Freeman (40), Swanson (25), Duda (14). SB_Inciarte (27), Swanson (10), L.Adams (1). CS_C.Hernandez (6), Inciarte (13). SF_Acuna (3), Camargo (3), Culberson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez
|3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Ramos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Arano
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hunter L,4-4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Avilan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|0
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Davis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Gausman
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Biddle W,6-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vizcaino H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
L.Garcia pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Velasquez (Suzuki). WP_Velasquez, Garcia, Davis.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:25. A_27,474 (41,149).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.