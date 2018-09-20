Listen Live Sports

Braves 8, Phillies 3

September 20, 2018 11:12 pm
 
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 3 1 1 0 Acuna lf 4 0 0 1
Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 Incarte cf 3 1 2 1
A.Cbrra ss 4 1 2 0 F.Frman 1b 5 2 2 0
C.Sntna 3b 4 0 0 1 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 1
O.Hrrra rf 4 0 1 1 Camargo 3b 2 1 1 1
Alfaro c 3 0 1 1 Suzuki c 3 1 1 0
Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 Albies 2b 3 1 0 0
Altherr lf 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 2 2 1
Vlasqez p 1 0 1 0 Gausman p 2 0 0 0
J.Crwfr ph 1 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0
E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Duda ph 1 0 1 1
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 L.Adams pr 0 0 0 0
Arano p 0 0 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0
W.Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 P.Tcker ph 0 0 0 0
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 0 0 0 1
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0
L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
A.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Quinn cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 29 8 10 7
Philadelphia 102 000 000—3
Atlanta 201 000 14x—8

DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_F.Freeman (40), Swanson (25), Duda (14). SB_Inciarte (27), Swanson (10), L.Adams (1). CS_C.Hernandez (6), Inciarte (13). SF_Acuna (3), Camargo (3), Culberson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Velasquez 3 5 3 3 1 3
Ramos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan 1 0 0 0 1 1
Arano 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Hunter L,4-4 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Avilan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia 0 2 4 4 2 0
Davis 1 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Gausman 6 1-3 5 3 3 2 7
Biddle W,6-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Vizcaino H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 3

L.Garcia pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Velasquez (Suzuki). WP_Velasquez, Garcia, Davis.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:25. A_27,474 (41,149).

