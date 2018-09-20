Braves 8, Phillies 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .254 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .249 Cabrera ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .264 Santana 3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .231 Herrera rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .256 Alfaro c 3 0 1 1 0 2 .260 f-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Altherr lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .185 Velasquez p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .211 a-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-W.Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Totals 32 3 6 3 2 10

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 4 0 0 1 0 3 .290 Inciarte cf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .264 Freeman 1b 5 2 2 0 0 3 .311 Markakis rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .304 Camargo 3b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .270 Suzuki c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .272 Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .267 Swanson ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .242 Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .050 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 c-Duda ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .239 1-Adams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Tucker ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 e-Culberson ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .281 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Totals 29 8 10 7 6 7

Philadelphia 102 000 000—3 6 0 Atlanta 201 000 14x—8 10 0

a-flied out for Velasquez in the 4th. b-struck out for Arano in the 7th. c-doubled for Biddle in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Vizcaino in the 8th. e-out on sacrifice fly for Tucker in the 8th. f-struck out for Alfaro in the 9th.

1-ran for Duda in the 7th.

LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Freeman (40), Swanson (25), Duda (14). RBIs_Santana (83), Herrera (68), Alfaro (37), Acuna (58), Inciarte (59), Markakis (93), Camargo (71), Swanson (59), Duda (50), Culberson (43). SB_Inciarte (27), Swanson (10), Adams (1). CS_Hernandez (6), Inciarte (13). SF_Acuna, Camargo, Culberson.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Herrera, Altherr); Atlanta 5 (Acuna, Freeman, Markakis 2, Suzuki). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 6; Atlanta 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Santana, Camargo. GIDP_Camargo.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 3 5 3 3 1 3 57 4.59 E.Ramos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.98 Morgan 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.88 Arano 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.35 Hunter, L, 4-4 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 20 3.67 Avilan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.60 Garcia 0 2 4 4 2 0 14 5.77 Davis 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 3.58 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 6 1-3 5 3 3 2 7 105 3.93 Biddle, W, 6-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.74 Vizcaino, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.02 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 2.38

Garcia pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Avilan 2-0, Davis 3-3. HBP_Velasquez (Suzuki). WP_Velasquez, Garcia, Davis.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:25. A_27,474 (41,149).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.