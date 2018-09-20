Braves 8, Phillies 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Cabrera ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Santana 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Herrera rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|f-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Altherr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.185
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-Crawford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-W.Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|2
|10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.290
|Inciarte cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.264
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.311
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|Camargo 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|c-Duda ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|1-Adams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Tucker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|e-Culberson ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|29
|8
|10
|7
|6
|7
|Philadelphia
|102
|000
|000—3
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|201
|000
|14x—8
|10
|0
a-flied out for Velasquez in the 4th. b-struck out for Arano in the 7th. c-doubled for Biddle in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Vizcaino in the 8th. e-out on sacrifice fly for Tucker in the 8th. f-struck out for Alfaro in the 9th.
1-ran for Duda in the 7th.
LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Freeman (40), Swanson (25), Duda (14). RBIs_Santana (83), Herrera (68), Alfaro (37), Acuna (58), Inciarte (59), Markakis (93), Camargo (71), Swanson (59), Duda (50), Culberson (43). SB_Inciarte (27), Swanson (10), Adams (1). CS_Hernandez (6), Inciarte (13). SF_Acuna, Camargo, Culberson.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Herrera, Altherr); Atlanta 5 (Acuna, Freeman, Markakis 2, Suzuki). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 6; Atlanta 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Santana, Camargo. GIDP_Camargo.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|57
|4.59
|E.Ramos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.98
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.88
|Arano
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.35
|Hunter, L, 4-4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|3.67
|Avilan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.60
|Garcia
|0
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|14
|5.77
|Davis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.58
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|105
|3.93
|Biddle, W, 6-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.74
|Vizcaino, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.02
|Sobotka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|2.38
Garcia pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Avilan 2-0, Davis 3-3. HBP_Velasquez (Suzuki). WP_Velasquez, Garcia, Davis.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:25. A_27,474 (41,149).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.