Braves 9, Diamondbacks 5

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.293
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.278
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|Markakis rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|1-Adams pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.257
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Toussaint p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|b-Tucker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|c-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Duda ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Suzuki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|9
|5
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.275
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.298
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Descalso 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.248
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Ahmed ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.248
|Avila c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.164
|d-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Mathis c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Ray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.086
|a-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Marte 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|9
|9
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|016—9
|11
|0
|Arizona
|000
|004
|001—5
|6
|0
a-singled for Ray in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Sobotka in the 8th. c-grounded out for Tucker in the 8th. d-struck out for Avila in the 8th. e-homered for S.Freeman in the 9th. f-struck out for Sherfy in the 9th.
1-ran for Flowers in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Albies (35). 3B_Acuna (2), Goldschmidt (5). HR_Acuna (25), off Ray; Inciarte (10), off Boxberger; Duda (14), off Lopez; Camargo (18), off Lopez. RBIs_Acuna 2 (53), Camargo 2 (70), F.Freeman (84), Inciarte 3 (57), Duda (49), Jay (38), Pollock (57), Ahmed 2 (65), Peralta (76). SB_Acuna (13), Marte (6). CS_Acuna (5), Marte (1). SF_Pollock.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Swanson); Arizona 4 (Escobar, Pollock, Ahmed, Avila). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 5; Arizona 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Camargo, Souza Jr., Pollock. GIDP_F.Freeman.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Flowers, Camargo); Arizona 1 (Descalso, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint
|5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|105
|3.31
|Jackson
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|4.42
|Sobotka
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|3.00
|S.Freeman, W, 3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.56
|Brach
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.59
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|98
|4.18
|Ziegler, H, 17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.99
|Diekman, H, 16
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.86
|Boxberger, L, 2-7
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|4.41
|Lopez
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Sherfy
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.59
Jackson pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 2-2, Sobotka 2-0. WP_Toussaint, Sobotka. PB_Flowers (6).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.
T_3:45. A_28,339 (48,519).
