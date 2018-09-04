Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brewers 11, Cubs 1

September 4, 2018
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Almora cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Baez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .297
d-La Stella ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .283
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Maples p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duensing p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gore lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bryant lf-rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .277
Happ rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Bote 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .248
Zobrist rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Norwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Contreras c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .261
Davis c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Montgomery p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111
a-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Caratini 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Russell ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Totals 31 1 5 1 1 10
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 1 2 1 0 4 0 .310
Lyles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Nottingham c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Yelich rf 4 0 1 2 1 1 .315
Broxton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 2 1 1 .274
Braun lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .252
Perez 2b-rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .264
Shaw 3b 3 2 0 0 2 0 .240
Kratz c 2 1 0 1 1 1 .252
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arcia ss 5 3 3 0 0 1 .220
Miley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .227
b-Santana ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Schoop ph-2b 1 0 1 3 0 0 .240
Totals 32 11 10 8 9 8
Chicago 010 000 000— 1 5 3
Milwaukee 010 113 32x—11 10 1

a-lined out for Montgomery in the 5th. b-singled for Miley in the 6th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Knebel in the 7th. d-struck out for Baez in the 8th. e-struck out for Lyles in the 8th.

E_Baez (12), Russell (15), Caratini (1), Arcia (14). LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Bote (7), Happ (17), Cain (24), Yelich (29), Arcia 2 (10). RBIs_Contreras (47), Yelich 2 (85), Aguilar 2 (95), Kratz (20), Schoop 3 (51). SB_Cain (26), Perez (11). SF_Aguilar, Kratz, Schoop. S_Zobrist.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Bote, Russell, Gore, Davis); Milwaukee 6 (Braun 2, Perez 2, Miley 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 8; Milwaukee 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Almora, Norwood, Aguilar, Yelich. GIDP_Norwood, Yelich.

DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Russell, Rizzo); Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Schoop, Aguilar).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, L, 4-5 4 2 2 1 3 5 78 3.76
Kintzler 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 4.64
De La Rosa 1-3 2 3 2 0 0 12 4.08
Maples 0 0 0 0 2 0 21 13.50
Duensing 1 1-3 1 3 3 2 1 26 7.82
Norwood 1 1-3 3 2 2 2 2 40 6.43
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 3-2 6 3 1 1 0 5 96 2.12
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.79
Lyles 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.41
Albers 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 7.02

Maples pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Maples 2-2, Duensing 3-0, Norwood 2-2. HBP_Miley (Rizzo), Montgomery (Kratz), Maples (Aguilar). WP_Montgomery. PB_Contreras (8).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:20. A_37,269 (41,900).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

