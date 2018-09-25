Brewers 12, Cardinals 4

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.311
|Yelich rf-lf
|6
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|.321
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Broxton rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Braun lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.251
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Saladino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perez ss-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shaw 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Pina c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Gonzalez p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.080
|a-Santana ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|b-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Cedeno p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Woodruff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|d-Arcia ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Totals
|45
|12
|15
|12
|4
|9
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Adams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Gyorko 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.267
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Gomber p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Wisdom ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Sosa ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|4
|7
|Milwaukee
|200
|410
|023—12
|15
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|310
|000—
|4
|8
|3
a-pinch hit for Gonzalez in the 5th. b-struck out for Santana in the 5th. c-singled for Leone in the 5th. d-lined out for Woodruff in the 7th. e-singled for Brebbia in the 7th. f-flied out for Soria in the 9th. g-struck out for Gallegos in the 9th.
E_DeJong (12), Wong (8), Adams (3). LOB_Milwaukee 10, St. Louis 7. 2B_Moustakas (33), Arcia (15), Martinez (29). 3B_Yelich (7). HR_Aguilar (34), off Gomber; Braun (17), off Gomber; Braun (18), off Mayers; Yelich (33), off Cecil; Molina (20), off Gonzalez. RBIs_Yelich 6 (104), Aguilar (105), Braun 3 (59), Pina (27), Gonzalez (1), DeJong (65), Molina 3 (74). SF_DeJong.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Cain 2, Aguilar, Braun, Arcia); St. Louis 3 (Gyorko 3). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 9; St. Louis 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Pina. GIDP_Gyorko.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Aguilar).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|69
|4.34
|Cedeno
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|2.48
|Williams, W, 1-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|4.10
|Woodruff, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.79
|Knebel, H, 5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.78
|Soria
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.22
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.35
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 6-2
|3
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|6
|61
|4.07
|Ross
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|27
|4.15
|Leone
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.56
|Shreve
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.86
|Brebbia
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|3.24
|Mayers
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|4.80
|Cecil
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|6.89
|Gallegos
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.97
Cedeno pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Williams 2-1, Ross 2-2, Leone 3-0, Cecil 1-0, Gallegos 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:29. A_38,051 (45,538).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.