Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 12, Cardinals 4

September 25, 2018 11:59 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 2 1 0 2 2 .311
Yelich rf-lf 6 1 2 6 0 0 .321
Aguilar 1b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .275
Broxton rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Braun lf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .251
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Saladino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perez ss-2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .253
Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Schoop 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .232
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Pina c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .252
Gonzalez p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .080
a-Santana ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .260
b-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
d-Arcia ph-ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .223
Totals 45 12 15 12 4 9
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .260
Adams 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Martinez rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .306
DeJong ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .238
Ozuna lf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .280
Gyorko 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .268
Molina c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .267
Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Gomber p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Wisdom ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .244
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Garcia ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
g-Sosa ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 33 4 8 4 4 7
Milwaukee 200 410 023—12 15 0
St. Louis 000 310 000— 4 8 3

a-pinch hit for Gonzalez in the 5th. b-struck out for Santana in the 5th. c-singled for Leone in the 5th. d-lined out for Woodruff in the 7th. e-singled for Brebbia in the 7th. f-flied out for Soria in the 9th. g-struck out for Gallegos in the 9th.

E_DeJong (12), Wong (8), Adams (3). LOB_Milwaukee 10, St. Louis 7. 2B_Moustakas (33), Arcia (15), Martinez (29). 3B_Yelich (7). HR_Aguilar (34), off Gomber; Braun (17), off Gomber; Braun (18), off Mayers; Yelich (33), off Cecil; Molina (20), off Gonzalez. RBIs_Yelich 6 (104), Aguilar (105), Braun 3 (59), Pina (27), Gonzalez (1), DeJong (65), Molina 3 (74). SF_DeJong.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Cain 2, Aguilar, Braun, Arcia); St. Louis 3 (Gyorko 3). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 9; St. Louis 3 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Pina. GIDP_Gyorko.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Aguilar).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez 4 3 3 3 2 2 69 4.34
Cedeno 0 1 1 1 1 0 7 2.48
Williams, W, 1-3 1 2 0 0 0 0 19 4.10
Woodruff, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.79
Knebel, H, 5 1 2 0 0 1 2 24 3.78
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.22
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.35
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gomber, L, 6-2 3 2-3 7 5 5 0 6 61 4.07
Ross 2-3 4 2 2 2 1 27 4.15
Leone 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.56
Shreve 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.86
Brebbia 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 24 3.24
Mayers 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 14 4.80
Cecil 1 2 3 3 1 0 17 6.89
Gallegos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.97

Cedeno pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 2-1, Ross 2-2, Leone 3-0, Cecil 1-0, Gallegos 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:29. A_38,051 (45,538).

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailors and Marines arrive in Singapore

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore