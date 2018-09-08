Listen Live Sports

Brewers 4, Giants 3

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
d’Arnaud 1b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .235
e-Jones ph-1b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .429
Tomlinson 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .217
f-Panik ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Slater rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .280
Blach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .034
g-Crawford ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .257
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Pence lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .216
Garcia c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .455
h-Belt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Avelino ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
c-Hanson ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240
i-C.Shaw ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .059
Stratton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .105
a-Blanco ph-rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237
Totals 33 3 6 3 3 13
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Yelich lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .316
T.Shaw 2b-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242
Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .276
Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Granderson rf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .247
b-Broxton ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .252
Pina c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Arcia ss 1 0 0 1 1 0 .217
Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .065
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 4 5 4 3 9
San Francisco 000 001 020—3 6 0
Milwaukee 100 210 00x—4 5 1

a-reached on error for Stratton in the 6th. b-struck out for Granderson in the 6th. c-struck out for Avelino in the 7th. d-grounded out for Knebel in the 7th. e-homered for d’Arnaud in the 8th. f-grounded out for Tomlinson in the 8th. g-walked for Blach in the 8th. h-struck out for Garcia in the 9th. i-walked for Hernandez in the 9th.

E_Aguilar (4). LOB_San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Pence (8), Aguilar (23), Moustakas (30). HR_Jones (2), off Soria; T.Shaw (28), off Stratton; Yelich (28), off Stratton. RBIs_Slater (17), Jones 2 (3), Yelich (86), T.Shaw (77), Moustakas (85), Arcia (23). SB_Yelich (17). CS_Tomlinson (2). SF_Arcia.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Pence 2, Hernandez); Milwaukee 3 (Granderson, Gonzalez, Broxton). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Tomlinson.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stratton, L, 9-9 5 4 4 4 3 6 85 4.99
Blach 2 0 0 0 0 1 25 4.25
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 1.72
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez, W, 8-11 5 2-3 3 1 0 1 7 89 4.40
Knebel, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 17 4.64
Soria, H, 10 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 16 3.33
Cedeno 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 2.60
Jeffress, S, 10-15 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 32 1.43

Cedeno pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 1-0, Jeffress 1-0. WP_Jeffress.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:53. A_40,686 (41,900).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

