Brewers 4, Giants 3

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. d’Arnaud 1b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .235 e-Jones ph-1b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .429 Tomlinson 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .217 f-Panik ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Slater rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .280 Blach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .034 g-Crawford ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .257 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Pence lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .216 Garcia c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .455 h-Belt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Avelino ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 c-Hanson ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240 i-C.Shaw ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .059 Stratton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .105 a-Blanco ph-rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237 Totals 33 3 6 3 3 13

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Yelich lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .316 T.Shaw 2b-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .276 Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Granderson rf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .247 b-Broxton ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .252 Pina c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Arcia ss 1 0 0 1 1 0 .217 Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .065 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 4 5 4 3 9

San Francisco 000 001 020—3 6 0 Milwaukee 100 210 00x—4 5 1

a-reached on error for Stratton in the 6th. b-struck out for Granderson in the 6th. c-struck out for Avelino in the 7th. d-grounded out for Knebel in the 7th. e-homered for d’Arnaud in the 8th. f-grounded out for Tomlinson in the 8th. g-walked for Blach in the 8th. h-struck out for Garcia in the 9th. i-walked for Hernandez in the 9th.

E_Aguilar (4). LOB_San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Pence (8), Aguilar (23), Moustakas (30). HR_Jones (2), off Soria; T.Shaw (28), off Stratton; Yelich (28), off Stratton. RBIs_Slater (17), Jones 2 (3), Yelich (86), T.Shaw (77), Moustakas (85), Arcia (23). SB_Yelich (17). CS_Tomlinson (2). SF_Arcia.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Pence 2, Hernandez); Milwaukee 3 (Granderson, Gonzalez, Broxton). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Tomlinson.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stratton, L, 9-9 5 4 4 4 3 6 85 4.99 Blach 2 0 0 0 0 1 25 4.25 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 1.72 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez, W, 8-11 5 2-3 3 1 0 1 7 89 4.40 Knebel, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 17 4.64 Soria, H, 10 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 16 3.33 Cedeno 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 2.60 Jeffress, S, 10-15 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 32 1.43

Cedeno pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 1-0, Jeffress 1-0. WP_Jeffress.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:53. A_40,686 (41,900).

