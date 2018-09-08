Brewers 4, Giants 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|d’Arnaud 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|e-Jones ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.429
|Tomlinson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|f-Panik ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Slater rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Blach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.034
|g-Crawford ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Pence lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.455
|h-Belt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Avelino ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|c-Hanson ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|i-C.Shaw ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.059
|Stratton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|a-Blanco ph-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|13
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|T.Shaw 2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Perez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Granderson rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|b-Broxton ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Pina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Arcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.217
|Gonzalez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.065
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cedeno p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|3
|9
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|020—3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|210
|00x—4
|5
|1
a-reached on error for Stratton in the 6th. b-struck out for Granderson in the 6th. c-struck out for Avelino in the 7th. d-grounded out for Knebel in the 7th. e-homered for d’Arnaud in the 8th. f-grounded out for Tomlinson in the 8th. g-walked for Blach in the 8th. h-struck out for Garcia in the 9th. i-walked for Hernandez in the 9th.
E_Aguilar (4). LOB_San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Pence (8), Aguilar (23), Moustakas (30). HR_Jones (2), off Soria; T.Shaw (28), off Stratton; Yelich (28), off Stratton. RBIs_Slater (17), Jones 2 (3), Yelich (86), T.Shaw (77), Moustakas (85), Arcia (23). SB_Yelich (17). CS_Tomlinson (2). SF_Arcia.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Pence 2, Hernandez); Milwaukee 3 (Granderson, Gonzalez, Broxton). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Tomlinson.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stratton, L, 9-9
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|6
|85
|4.99
|Blach
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|4.25
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.72
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez, W, 8-11
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|89
|4.40
|Knebel, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|4.64
|Soria, H, 10
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|3.33
|Cedeno
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|2.60
|Jeffress, S, 10-15
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|1.43
Cedeno pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 1-0, Jeffress 1-0. WP_Jeffress.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:53. A_40,686 (41,900).
