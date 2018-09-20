Broncos-Ravens Capsule

DENVER (2-0) at BALTIMORE (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE — Ravens by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Denver 0-1-1, Baltimore 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Ravens lead 7-6

LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Ravens 19-13, Sept. 13, 2015

LAST WEEK — Broncos beat Raiders 20-19; Ravens lost to Bengals 34-23

AP PRO32 RANKING — Broncos No. 11, Ravens No. 16

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (13).

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (6T), PASS (21).

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (23), PASS (7).

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (15), PASS (3).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos 6-5 against Ravens in regular season, but Baltimore beat Denver on way to both Super Bowl wins. … Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale held same job with Denver in 2010. … Broncos S Darian Stewart spent 2014 season with Baltimore. … Broncos 2-0 for sixth straight year. … Despite missing practice Wednesday, Denver QB Case Keenum (knee) expected to start. He’s 13-3 as starter over past two seasons. … Broncos 109-56-3 in opening month since merger, second best in NFL. … Denver has won franchise-record 32 consecutive games with plus-turnover margin. … Broncos lead NFL with 15 plays of at least 20 yards. … Denver RB Phillip Lindsay is first undrafted rookie in NFL history to top 100 yards from scrimmage in each of first two games. … Denver has allowed only five third-down conversions in 22 tries, best percentage (22.7) in NFL. … Broncos LB Von Miller leads NFL with four sacks. … Ravens likely without three-time Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley (knee). … TE Hayden Hurst (foot) and DT Willie Henry (abdomen) out. … Baltimore QB Joe Flacco has 10 TD passes and one INT in last six home games. … Flacco has five TD passes in two games, tying career best set in 2009. … Ravens have nine TDs in nine trips to red zone. … Baltimore 60-21 at home with plus-53 turnover differential since coach John Harbaugh arrival in 2008. … Ravens 23-12 in September under Harbaugh. … Baltimore K Justin Tucker has NFL-best 205 FGs since 2012 and leads in career FG percentage at 90.3. … Ravens P Sam Koch to play in 195th consecutive game, longest streak in franchise history. … Baltimore CB Brandon Carr has streak of 162 starts, NFL’s longest active run by defensive player. … Ravens rookie QB Lamar Jackson 1 for 4 for 24 yards but ranks second on team with 45 yards rushing. Fantasy Tip: Denver WR Emmanuel Sanders (14 catches, 231 yards, TD) faces defense that yielded three TDs to Bengals WR A.J. Green in one half.

