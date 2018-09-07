Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brother of famed Dodgers manager killed in Florida car crash

September 7, 2018 11:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say the brother of legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been killed in a car crash involving a police officer.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that 83-year-old Joseph Lasorda made a left turn in front of an unmarked Boca Raton police SUV driven by 30-year-old Sgt. Doug Immler on Thursday night. The accident report says Immler had a green light.

Lasorda was taken to Delray Medical Center, where he died.

While the crash happened in Boca Raton, police officials asked the sheriff’s office to investigate since it involved a police officer.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Officials say Immler was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Lasorda’s wife Gaetana Lasorda told the Palm Beach Post her husband “was personality-plus” and a “friend to everyone.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death