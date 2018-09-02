Browns release DL Nassib, Meder; claim 5 players off waivers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carl Nassib has been offering financial advice to his teammates. On Sunday, he got caught in the Browns’ numbers crunch.

Nassib and fellow veteran defensive lineman Jamie Meder were the two most notable players waived by Cleveland, which has overhauled its roster under general manager John Dorsey following a historic 0-16 season.

A 2016 third-round pick, Nassib had a memorable appearance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer when he gave investment tips during a meeting to teammates while using some colorful language. He started 12 games and recorded three sacks for Cleveland last season, but the Browns are rebuilding and Nassib isn’t part of the transformation.

Meder, too, is looking for a new team. A Cleveland-area native, Meder had been with the Browns since being signed to the practice squad. He started 16 of 43 games and made his biggest impact by blocking a field goal in the waning moment of a Christmas Eve game in 2016 against San Diego that secured the Browns’ only win in the past two seasons under coach Hue Jackson.

The team also waived offensive lineman Austin Reiter, linebacker Jermaine Grace and defensive back Jeremiah McKinnon.

As expected, Dorsey was active on the waiver wire, claiming five players: defensive linemen Carl Davis (Baltimore) and Ifeadi Odenigbo (Minnesota), offensive lineman Aaron Neary (Los Angeles Rams) , defensive back Tavierre Thomas (Arizona) and linebacker Tanner Vallejo (Buffalo).

The bottom of Cleveland’s roster could be in flux all season under Dorsey, who since being hired in December has been among the league’s busiest executive in free agency, draft preparation and other signings.

“We have actually turned the roster over 59 percent from last year’s roster. That does not happen unless you have a plan,” Dorsey said. “That plan was developed in mid-January with the input of the coaches and the personnel staff putting this thing together. Once we identified what we needed, we used whatever resources that were available.

“Of course, when you are sitting in the No. 1 waiver claim position, you always go attack the final two or three claims and see what is out there. We thought that it would be best if we picked up five players who we think could help this team. At the end of the day, I think that we are a better football team on both sides of the line of scrimmage.”

The Browns will announce their practice squad on Monday.

