Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruins-Flyers Sum

September 24, 2018 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston 2 1 1—4
Philadelphia 0 0 3—3

First Period_1, Boston, Cehlarik (Grzelcyk, Stempniak), 4:15. 2, Boston, Carlo (Stempniak, Cehlarik), 9:31.

Second Period_3, Boston, Wagner (Lauzon), 12:37 (sh).

Third Period_4, Boston, Stempniak, 2:05. 5, Philadelphia, Weise (Raffl), 8:43 (sh). 6, Philadelphia, Giroux (van Riemsdyk, Voracek), 10:25 (pp). 7, Philadelphia, Konecny (Giroux, Hagg), 11:27.

Shots on Goal_Boston 13-9-6_28. Philadelphia 8-18-11_37.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Vladar 0-0-0 (37 shots-34 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 0-0-0 (28-24).

A_18,955 (19,543). T_2:27.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Beau Halkidis. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
10|3 Digital Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday