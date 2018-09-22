Bruins-Red Wings Sum

Boston 1 0 2 0—3 Detroit 2 0 1 1—4

First Period_1, Detroit, Zadina 1 (Veleno, Kronwall), 2:32 (pp). 2, Boston, Hughes 1 (Kampfer, Stempniak), 7:00. 3, Detroit, Cholowski 1 (McIlrath, Nyquist), 17:03.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Detroit, Saarijarvi 1 (Glendening, Rasmussen), 0:39. 5, Boston, Winnik 1 (Kampfer, Bakos), 4:34. 6, Boston, Andersson 1 (Chara, Stempniak), 14:47 (pp).

Overtime_7, Detroit, Svechnikov 1 (Glendening), 1:42.

Shots on Goal_Boston 9-7-10_26. Detroit 10-5-8-2_25.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 5; Detroit 1 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, McIntyre 0-0-1 (25 shots-21 saves). Detroit, Howard 1-0-0 (26-23).

A_16,855 (20,000). T_2:30.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, Andrew Smith.

