Buffalo outlasts Temple for first 2-0 start since 1983

September 8, 2018 7:49 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyree Jackson passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns, and Kevin Marks ran for 138 yards and two scores to propel Buffalo to a 36-29 victory over Temple on Saturday.

It gave the Bulls their first 2-0 start since 1983 and their first as an FBS member.

Jackson dumped a pass off to Anthony Johnson, who broke a pair of tackles for a 29-yard TD with 59 seconds left. Temple moved to midfield but Buffalo wrapped up the victory on a strip-sack.

Temple trailed at halftime but opened the second half by going 74 yards in six plays, scoring on Frank Nutile’s 44-yard hookup with Randle Jones to take a 14-12 lead.

The Bulls (2-0) regained the lead after Cameron Lewis picked off Nutile and Marks later scored on a 1-yard plunge for a 19-14 lead. Adam Mitcheson’s 46-yard field goal made it 22-14.

Temple pulled even when Ty Mason blocked a Buffalo punt and recovered the ball in the end zone, and Nutile connected with Ventell Bryant for a 2-point conversion to make it 22-all. The Bulls scored on Jackson’s 5-yard strike to Antonio Nunn for a 29-22 lead.

The Owls (0-2) used a 50-yard run by Ryquell Armstead to set up Nutile’s 3-yard scoring lob to Mack to pull even at 29 with 4:53 left.

