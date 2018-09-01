Listen Live Sports

Butler, Campbell, Little among those cut by Cardinals

September 1, 2018 11:36 pm
 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Wide receiver Brice Butler and cornerback Chris Campbell, a sixth-round pick out of Penn State, were among the players cut by the Arizona Cardinals to reach their 53-man roster limit Saturday.

Campbell was the only one of this year’s Arizona draft class to be released.

Butler was signed as a free agent after playing with the Dallas Cowboys and was listed as the No. 2 receiver during much of training camp at a position where the Cardinals are thin behind Larry Fitzgerald. He also was slowed by a foot injury. Wide receiver Greg Little, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2014, also was released.

Former University of Arizona standout Scooby Wright was among those released, as was rookie free agent quarterback Charles Kanoff and Elijhaa Penny, who was transitioning from running back to fullback under the new system of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

Others released were defensive end Cap Capi and rookie kicker Matt McCrane, as the Cardinals decided to stick with veteran Phil Dawson.

In addition, Arizona activated defensive end Markus Golden (knee) and tight end Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) from the physically unable to perform list. The Cardinals placed defensive end Arthur Moats (knee) on injured reserve and reached an energy settlement with safety Harlan Miller (knee).

Arizona will carry three quarterbacks — Sam Bradford, Josh Rosen and Mike Glennon.

