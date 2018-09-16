Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bye’s late header lifts Revs to 1-1 draw with LAFC

September 16, 2018 12:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Bye tied it in the 82nd minute and the New England Revolution played to a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Bye powered home the header off Teal Bunbury’s cross for the Revs (8-10-10), who extended their unbeaten streak to three games. It was Bye’s first MLS goal.

Marco Urena gave LAFC (13-7-8) the lead in the 52nd minute with the help of a deflection of the defender for his first goal of the season.

LAFC is unbeaten over its last five.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus