Calgary interested in bidding for 2026 Winter Olympics

September 12, 2018 9:20 am
 
Calgary is considering a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, with the cost of the games estimated at $5.23 billion.

Calgary voters will decide on Nov. 13 whether they want to host the games.

Calgary 2026 bid corporation chief executive officer Mary Moran told the Calgary council the $5.23 billion figure was calculated in 2018 dollars. She says the total could be $5.99 billion by 2026.

The 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, cost about $7.7 billion.

Calgary 2026 says the required public investment from taxpayers — which comes from the city, provincial and federal governments — would be about $3 billion.

The remainder would be paid for privately via ticket sales, merchandising, licensing, corporate sponsorships and a contribution from the International Olympic Committee in cash and services.

