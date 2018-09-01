Calvert’s 4 TDs send Liberty past Old Dominion 52-10

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Stephen Calvert threw for 345 yards and four touchdowns and Liberty earned its first win as an FBS program with a 52-10 victory over Old Dominion in the season opener for both teams Saturday.

Following a two-hour lightning delay, Liberty took a 7-0 lead when Calvert threw a 35-yard TD pass to DJ Stubbs to end a six-play, 82-yard drive in less than two minutes. Fewer than four minutes later, Calvert completed a 4-yard scoring pass to Antonio Gandy-Golden.

The Monarchs cut their deficit to 14-10 with a 48-yard field goal by Nick Rice and 1-yard TD run by Steven Williams but never got closer. Williams finished with 132 yards passing and 43 yards rushing.

Liberty entered the game short-handed with three players serving suspensions for the game’s first half, and a fourth, senior wide receiver Damian King, suspended for the entire game. The players were suspended for violation of team policy.

