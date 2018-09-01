Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|63
|36
|.636
|—
|Quebec
|57
|42
|.576
|6
|Rockland
|52
|47
|.525
|11
|Trois-Rivieres
|51
|49
|.510
|12½
|New Jersey
|48
|51
|.485
|15
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|17
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|18
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|19½
|Ottawa
|40
|58
|.408
|22½
___
Sussex County 7, Trois-Rivieres 1
New Jersey at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 2 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 4:05 p.m.
