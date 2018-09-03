Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

September 3, 2018 9:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 63 38 .624
Quebec 58 44 .569
Rockland 54 48 .529
Trois-Rivieres 53 49 .520 10½
New Jersey 50 52 .490 13½
Hollywood 1 8 .111 16
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 17
Salina 3 15 .167 18½
Ottawa 41 60 .406 22

___

Monday’s Games

New Jersey 6, Quebec 5

Rockland 9, Ottawa 3

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians prep for worldwide deployment

Today in History

1962: JFK drums up support for moon mission