Canada-France highlights Women’s World Cup Day 3

September 25, 2018 5:05 am
 
SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — In a matchup of unbeaten teams, Canada and France will cap the third day of preliminary round play at the FIBA Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

The winner of that game will secure first place in Group A and potentially avoid playing the U.S. until the gold medal game if both teams advance that far.

Canada was ousted from the Olympics in the quarterfinals by France in 2016.

Other games on Tuesday include U.S.-Latvia; Japan-Puerto Rico; Australia-Turkey; South Korea-Greece; Senegal-China; Argentina-Nigeria and Belgium-Spain.

The U.S., Australia and Spain have pretty much already wrapped up the top seeds in the other groups.

Senegal and Nigeria are trying to become the first two African teams ever to advance out of pool play. On Sunday, they became the first to ever win a preliminary round game.

