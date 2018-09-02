Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Ottawa
|6
|4
|0
|12
|255
|227
|Hamilton
|4
|5
|0
|8
|229
|200
|Toronto
|3
|6
|0
|6
|183
|268
|Montreal
|3
|8
|0
|6
|190
|339
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|8
|1
|0
|16
|272
|153
|Edmonton
|6
|4
|0
|12
|285
|247
|Saskatchewan
|5
|4
|0
|10
|215
|223
|Winnipeg
|5
|5
|0
|10
|315
|253
|B.C.
|3
|6
|0
|6
|201
|236
|Friday’s Game
Montreal 21, Ottawa 11
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.
Hamilton at Toronto, 1 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.