Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 6 4 0 12 255 227 Hamilton 5 5 0 10 271 228 Toronto 3 7 0 6 211 310 Montreal 3 8 0 6 190 339 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 9 1 0 18 295 172 Saskatchewan 6 4 0 12 246 246 Edmonton 6 5 0 12 305 270 Winnipeg 5 6 0 10 338 284 B.C. 3 6 0 6 201 236 Friday’s Game

Montreal 21, Ottawa 11

Sunday’s Game

Saskatchewan 31, Winnipeg 23

Monday’s Games

Calgary 23, Edmonton 20

Hamilton 42, Toronto 28

Friday, Sept. 7

Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Hamilton at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

