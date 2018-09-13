Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 6 4 0 12 255 227 Hamilton 6 5 0 12 307 253 Montreal 3 8 0 6 190 339 Toronto 3 9 0 6 250 372 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 9 2 0 18 337 220 Saskatchewan 7 4 0 14 278 273 Edmonton 7 5 0 14 353 312 Winnipeg 5 7 0 10 365 316 B.C. 4 6 0 8 227 250 Friday’s Game

BC 26, Ottawa 14

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton 36, Toronto 25

Saskatchewan 32, Winnipeg 27

Edmonton 48, Calgary 42

Friday, Sept. 14

BC at Montreal, 7:30 pm.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Calgary at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

