Canadian Football League

September 14, 2018 10:35 pm
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 6 4 0 12 255 227
Hamilton 6 5 0 12 307 253
Montreal 3 9 0 6 204 371
Toronto 3 9 0 6 250 372
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 9 2 0 18 337 220
Saskatchewan 7 4 0 14 278 273
Edmonton 7 5 0 14 353 312
B.C. 5 6 0 10 259 264
Winnipeg 5 7 0 10 365 316
Friday’s Game

BC 32, Montreal 14

Saturday’s Games

Calgary at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 21

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.

