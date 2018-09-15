Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Ottawa
|6
|4
|0
|12
|255
|227
|Hamilton
|6
|6
|0
|12
|335
|296
|Montreal
|3
|9
|0
|6
|204
|371
|Toronto
|3
|9
|0
|6
|250
|372
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|10
|2
|0
|20
|380
|248
|Saskatchewan
|7
|4
|0
|14
|278
|273
|Edmonton
|7
|5
|0
|14
|353
|312
|B.C.
|5
|6
|0
|10
|259
|264
|Winnipeg
|5
|7
|0
|10
|365
|316
|Friday’s Game
BC 32, Montreal 14
Calgary 43, Hamilton 28
Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.
