Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Ottawa
|7
|5
|0
|14
|299
|278
|Hamilton
|6
|6
|0
|12
|335
|296
|Toronto
|3
|8
|0
|6
|236
|346
|Montreal
|3
|9
|0
|6
|204
|371
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|10
|2
|0
|20
|380
|248
|Edmonton
|7
|5
|0
|14
|353
|312
|Saskatchewan
|7
|5
|0
|14
|303
|303
|B.C.
|5
|6
|0
|10
|259
|264
|Winnipeg
|5
|7
|0
|10
|365
|316
|Friday’s Game
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
BC at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Montreal, 1 p.m.
