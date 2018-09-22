Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

September 22, 2018 10:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 8 5 0 16 327 293
Hamilton 6 6 0 12 335 296
Toronto 3 9 0 6 265 376
Montreal 3 10 0 6 218 402
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 10 2 0 20 380 248
Saskatchewan 8 5 0 16 333 332
Edmonton 7 6 0 14 368 340
Winnipeg 6 7 0 12 396 330
B.C. 5 6 0 10 259 264
Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 31, Montreal 14

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 28, Edmonton 15

Saskatchewan 30, Toronto 29

Hamilton at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 28

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

BC at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 1 p.m.

