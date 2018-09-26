Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

September 26, 2018 6:04 pm
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 8 5 0 16 327 293
Hamilton 6 7 0 12 367 331
Toronto 3 9 0 6 265 376
Montreal 3 10 0 6 218 402
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 10 2 0 20 380 248
Saskatchewan 8 5 0 16 333 332
Edmonton 7 6 0 14 368 340
Winnipeg 6 7 0 12 396 330
B.C. 6 6 0 12 294 296
Friday’s Game

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

BC at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 5

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Toronto at BC, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 8

Calgary at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.

