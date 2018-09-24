Canadiens-Maple Leafs Sum

|Montreal
First Period_1, Montreal, Lehkonen (Kotkaniemi), 10:17. 2, Montreal, Ouellet (Lernout, Armia), 12:38.
Second Period_3, Toronto, Kapanen (Marincin), 0:34. 4, Montreal, Ouellet (Chaput, Armia), 4:28. 5, Montreal, Hudon (Niemi, Valiev), 5:54. 6, Montreal, Lehkonen (Peca), 14:57.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 12-11-13_36. Toronto 18-7-5_30.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 4; Toronto 0 of 4.
Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 0-0-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Toronto, Sparks 0-0-0 (36-31).
A_18,843 (18,819). T_2:28.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, Andrew Smith.
