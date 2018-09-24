Canadiens-Maple Leafs Sums

Montreal 2 3 0—5 Toronto 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Montreal, Lehkonen 1 (Kotkaniemi), 10:17. 2, Montreal, Ouellet 1 (Lernout, Armia), 12:38. Penalties_Froese, MTL, (tripping), 6:02; Marincin, TOR, (interference), 12:57; Brooks, TOR, (roughing), 19:28; .

Second Period_3, Toronto, Kapanen 1 (Marincin), 0:34. 4, Montreal, Ouellet 2 (Armia, Chaput), 4:28. 5, Montreal, Hudon 1 (Valiev, Niemi), 5:54. 6, Montreal, Lehkonen 2 (Peca), 14:57. Penalties_; Froese, MTL, (interference), 15:39; Ouellet, MTL, (delay of game), 16:27.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Carrick, TOR, (interference), 4:02; Bracco, TOR, (delay of game), 7:47; Borgman, TOR, (tripping), 14:32.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 12-11-13_36. Toronto 18-7-5_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 4; Toronto 0 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 1-0-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Toronto, Sparks 0-1-0 (36-31).

A_18,843 (18,819). T_2:28.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.