Canucks-Flames Sums

Vancouver 1 0 1—2 Calgary 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, Calgary, Czarnik (Tkachuk, Backlund), 6:20 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Pettersson (Edler, Boeser), 14:12 (pp). 3, Calgary, Czarnik (Tkachuk), 17:07. Penalties_Edler, VAN, (tripping), 5:58; Archibald, VAN, (holding), 10:24; Backlund, CGY, (high sticking), 12:54; Stone, CGY, (holding), 12:54; Gaudette, VAN, (slashing), 17:51.

Second Period_4, Calgary, Backlund (Frolik), 6:00 (sh). 5, Calgary, Czarnik (Andersson, Tkachuk), 9:18. Penalties_Dube, CGY, (delay of game), 5:27; Frolik, CGY, (hooking), 14:37.

Third Period_6, Vancouver, Sutter (Edler, Pettersson), 9:31 (pp). 7, Calgary, Jankowski, 19:43. Penalties_Kylington, CGY, (delay of game), 1:42; Valimaki, CGY, (hooking), 5:06; Backlund, CGY, (hooking), 9:06; Jankowski, CGY, (tripping), 17:40.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-7-13_29. Calgary 10-9-3_22.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 2 of 8; Calgary 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 0-0-0 (21 shots-17 saves). Calgary, Rittich 0-0-0 (15-14), Gillies 0-0-0 (14-13).

A_17,746 (19,289). T_2:32.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kory Nagy.

