Capitals-Blues Sum

Washington 1 1 2—4 St. Louis 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Washington, Gersich (Dowd, Barber), 10:16.

Second Period_2, Washington, Walker (Carlson, Kempny), 9:18.

Third Period_3, Washington, Bowey (Ovechkin, Kuznetsov), 0:52. 4, Washington, Stephenson, 18:34.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-12-16_37. St. Louis 10-20-13_43.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 5; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 0-0-0 (42 shots-42 saves). St. Louis, Johnson 0-0-0 (15-14), Allen 0-0-0 (21-19).

A_15,769 (19,150). T_2:29.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.