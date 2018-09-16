Capitals-Bruins Sums

Washington 0 1 0 0—1 Boston 1 0 0 0—2 Boston won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Boston, Lauko (Andersson), 17:01. Penalties_Senyshyn, BOS, Major (fighting), 4:34; Lewington, WSH, Major (fighting), 4:34; Connolly, WSH, (tripping), 17:54.

Second Period_2, Washington, Connolly (Burakovsky, Djoos), 17:25. Penalties_Senyshyn, BOS, (tripping), 6:09; Megna, WSH, (holding), 9:46.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Pinho, WSH, (tripping), 3:31; Pilon, WSH, (tripping), 16:01.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Fitzgerald, BOS, (tripping), 1:48; Boston bench, served by Koppanen (too many men on the ice), 2:53.

Shootout_Washington 0 (Burakovsky NG, Djoos NG, Vrana NG), Boston 1 (Heinen G, Krejci NG, Lauko NG).

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-4-6-5_22. Boston 14-11-8-1_34.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Vanecek 0-0-0 (12 shots-12 saves), Copley 0-0-0 (22-21). Boston, McIntyre 0-0-0 (22-21).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:42.

Referees_Beau Halkidis, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Murphy.

