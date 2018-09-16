Capitals-Bruins Sums

|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|0—1
|Boston
|1
|0
|0
|1—3
|Boston won shootout 0-0.
First Period_None. Penalties_None.
Second Period_None. Penalties_None.
Third Period_None. Penalties_None.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_Washington 0 (), Boston 0 ().
Shots on Goal_Washington —null. Boston —null.
Power-play opportunities_Washington of ; Boston of .
Goalies_Washington, . Boston, .
Referees_. Linesmen_.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.