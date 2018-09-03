Listen Live Sports

Cardinals’ Wainwright set to pitch for 1st time since May

September 3, 2018 1:32 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Adam Wainwright is set to pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals for the first time in nearly four months when he starts Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Wainwright has not pitched since May 13 because of right elbow inflammation. Manager Mike Shildt said Monday that Wainwight feels “really comfortable.”

Wainwright is 1-3 with a 4.00 ERA but has made only four starts in 2018 and just one since April 17. The three-time All-Star has finished in the top three of the NL Cy Young voting four times.

Wainwright has not allowed a run in 19 innings over six minor league rehabilitation appearances since Aug. 13.

Shildt said Wainwright is expected to throw a couple of side sessions before his start. The manager does not anticipate using the right-hander out of the bullpen in the interim.

