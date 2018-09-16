Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald sidelined by hamstring injury

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was sidelined by a hamstring injury on Sunday, and Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, Denver Broncos right tackle Jared Veldheer and New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung were among a group of players diagnosed with concussions.

Fitzgerald got hurt in the second half of Arizona’s 34-0 loss at the Los Angeles Rams. The 35-year-old Fitzgerald finished with three receptions for 28 yards.

Slay left Detroit’s 30-27 loss at San Francisco in the third quarter. Jimmy Garoppolo finished with 206 yards passing and two touchdowns for the 49ers.

Veldheer departed in the second half of Denver’s 20-19 win over Oakland. The 31-year-old Veldheer was acquired in a trade with Arizona in March.

Advertisement

New England also lost defensive end Trey Flowers to a concussion. Flowers was injured in the first quarter of the Patriots’ 31-20 loss at Jacksonville when he collided with teammate Keionta Davis. Chung was injured in the second half.

Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson and receiver Donte Moncrief departed with left knee injuries. Moncrief caught a touchdown pass on Jacksonville’s opening drive.

New York Jets tight end Neal Sterling and Carolina Panthers safety Da’Norris Searcy also were sidelined by concussions.

New Orleans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins left in the fourth quarter of the Saints’ 21-18 victory over Cleveland after taking a hit to the head. He said after the game his facemask was pushed into his nose but he did not have a concussion.

The Rams had to scramble after kicker Greg Zuerlein was sidelined by a groin injury. They were successful on three 2-point conversions, and punter Johnny Hekker made a 20-yard field goal in the second quarter and an extra point in the fourth.

The injuries are piling up for the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. Running back Jay Ajayi (back), receiver Mike Wallace (ankle) and tackle Jason Peters (quad) left in the first half of Sunday’s 27-21 loss at Tampa Bay. Ajayi returned at the start of the second half, finishing with 23 yards rushing on seven carries.

Philadelphia already was without receiver Alshon Jeffery and running back Darren Sproles due to injuries.

Minnesota lost starting right tackle Rashad Hill to a right ankle injury in the third quarter of its 29-29 tie with Green Bay. Hill was helped off the field and then carted to the locker room after getting to the sideline.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.