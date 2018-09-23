Listen Live Sports

Carrera boots walk-off field goal in N. Alabama’s 37-35 win

September 23, 2018 1:24 am
 
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Chandler Carerra kicked a 38-yard walk-off field goal as North Alabama rallied past previously unbeaten Azusa Pacific 37-35 in a rain-delayed game that saw seven lead changes Saturday night.

The dramatic win as time expired foiled Azusa Pacific’s last-gasp rally. Tyrone Williams Jr. fired his fifth touchdown pass of the game, an 8-yarder to Brandon Jackson, and then connected with Weston Carr on a two-point conversion to give the Division II Lions a 35-34 lead with little more than a minute to play.

In a final drive plagued by personal fouls called on both teams, Christian Lopez lasered a pass to Andre Little to the Azusa Pacific 21. Lopez hurried the Lions downfield and spiked the ball with six seconds left, setting up the winning field goal.

Carrera was 5-for-5 on the night, tying the school record. He booted three field goals in a row to rally the Lions into a 9-6 lead by halftime. Offenses suddenly became high octane as the game wore on, the teams combining for 33 points in the fourth quarter.

Azusa Pacific (3-1), ranked in a D-II poll, traveled 1,900 miles to play North Alabama (3-1), competing in its first season of Division I. Kickoff was delayed 2½ hours by rain.

