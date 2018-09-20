Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Case Keenum returns to Broncos practice after missing 1 day

September 20, 2018 3:07 pm
 
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum returned to practice Thursday after missing a day with a sore knee.

Keenum didn’t want to miss Wednesday’s workout but said he understood that being cautious in September will give him a better chance of staying in the lineup all season.

Keenum has led the Broncos (2-0) to a pair of fourth-quarter comebacks, pushing his record over the last two seasons to 13-3.

He helped the Minnesota Vikings reach the NFC championship game last year before signing a two-year, $36 million free agent contract with Denver.

Right tackle Jared Veldheer (concussion) was cleared to return to activity but not contact Thursday. Linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) and cornerback Adam Jones (thigh) were held out again.

The Broncos play at Baltimore (1-1) on Sunday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

