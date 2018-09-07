Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celebrity chef accused of harassment files for bankruptcy

September 7, 2018 8:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Celebrity chef Mike Isabella once had more than a dozen restaurants in the Washington area. Now he’s filed for bankruptcy after a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The Washington Post reports the “Top Chef” alum filed for bankruptcy protection for his businesses on Thursday.

The March lawsuit by a former Mike Isabella Concepts top manager, Chloe Caras, accused Isabella and his partners of touching her without permission and talking about her buttocks. They denied it, the suit was settled in May, but the damage was done. Sales plummeted, the Washington Nationals cut ties and staffers quit.

Isabella says he hopes the bankruptcy filing will help avoid more restaurant closures. He spoke ahead of a Friday hearing involving his restaurant at the University of Maryland in College Park, where he’s fighting eviction.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death