Chargers promote Jackson from practice squad, waive Newsome

September 24, 2018 5:26 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have promoted running back Justin Jackson from their practice squad and waived running back Detrez Newsome.

Jackson was a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft. He is Northwestern’s career rushing leader (5,440 yards) and just the second player in Big Ten history to rush for 1,000 yards or more in four straight seasons.

Coach Anthony Lynn said Jackson would be used mainly on special teams, an area where the Chargers have struggled. They had a punt blocked and a missed extra point in Sunday’s 35-23 loss to the Rams.

Newsome made the roster as an undrafted free agent and saw action in all three games. He was in for 26 plays with all but three on special teams.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

