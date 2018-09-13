Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Charlotte edges Old Dominion 28-25 in Conference USA opener

September 13, 2018 7:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Reynolds threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns and Charlotte beat Old Dominion 28-25 on Friday night in a Conference USA opener played two days early because of Hurricane Florence.

Marquavis Gibbs and Juwan Foggie had interceptions on back-to-back Old Dominion possessions in the fourth quarter. After the first pick, Aaron McAllister caped a 12-play drive with a 14-yard scoring run to extend Charlotte’s lead to 28-18.

Jonathan Duhart pulled Old Dominion ton 28-25 with 2:57 left in the game on a short TD grab. The Monarchs opted for an onside kick but it was easily recovered by the 49ers, who ran out the clock.

Benny LeMay carried it 25 times for 93 yards for Charlotte (2-1). Victor Tucker caught seven passes for 79 yards and a 19-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Freshman Lala Davis scored his first touchdown of the season for Old Dominion (0-3) on a 20-yard run late in the second quarter. He also scored Old Dominion’s first second-half points of the season on a 3-yard run. The Monarchs had been outscored 52-0 in the second half.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman