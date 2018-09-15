Chattanooga dominates first half, holds off UT-Martin 34-24

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Tiano threw two touchdown passes to Wil Young and Tyrell Price ran for two scores to propel Chattanooga to a 34-24 victory over UT-Martin on Saturday.

Victor Ulmo’s field goal and Tiano’s 11-yard TD pass to Young gave Chattanooga (3-0) a 10-0 lead after one quarter. The Tiano-to-Young connection worked again for a 14-yard score and a 20-0 lead. UT Martin scored when Dresser Winn ran it in from 3 yards out on the final play of the first half.

The Mocs pushed their lead to 27-7 in the third on Triano’s 43-yard TD strike to Bryce Nunnelly. Tiano completed 20 of 24 passes for 208 yards, while Price finished with 118 yards on 22 carries.

Winn’s 4-yard TD pass to Jaylon Moore on fourth down following a Chattanooga turnover and Ryan Courtright’s field goal pulled the Skyhawks (0-3) within 27-17 with 9:46 left in the game. But Tiano directed a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped by Price’s 40-yard TD run.

Winn, who passed for 300 yards, hit Colton Dowell for a 24-yard score with 1:53 left for the Skyhawks.

