Chiefs’ Berry doubtful for game against Chargers

September 7, 2018 5:23 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs safety Eric Berry is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles after missing most of training camp and all four preseason games with a heel injury.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder and coach Andy Reid said this week that Berry was “literally day to day,” but he did not take part in any practices. That makes it unlikely that Berry, who missed most of last season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, will play in the Chiefs’ regular-season opener.

His absence is a big one for Kansas City, which also is missing safety Daniel Sorensen to a broken bone in his leg. Ron Parker is expected to start at one safety spot a week after resigning with the team, and Eric Murray and rookie Armani Watts will handle the other position.

Berry was the only play to show up on the Chiefs’ injury report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

