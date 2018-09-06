Chiefs-Chargers capsule

KANSAS CITY (0-0) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (0-0)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chargers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Kansas City 10-6, Los Angeles 8-6-2

SERIES RECORD – Chiefs lead 60-54-1

LAST MEETING – Chiefs beat Chargers 30-13, Dec. 16, 2017

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chiefs No. 13, Chargers No. 10

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (7).

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (25), PASS (29).

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (24), PASS (1).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (31), PASS (3).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – … This marks fourth time Chargers will host Chiefs in season opener but first since 1992. … Chiefs have won eight straight in series. They also won eight straight from 1990-93. … Kansas City is 31-27 in season openers and has won its last three. Chargers are 32-26 and have dropped their past two. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 10-3 vs. Chargers; Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn is 0-2 vs. Chiefs. … Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes will make second career start. He threw for 284 yards in last year’s regular-season finale at Denver. … RB Kareem Hunt led NFL last season in rushing yards (1,327). He averaged 163.5 rushing yards and scored two rushing touchdowns against Chargers last season. … Travis Kelce led all tight ends with 83 receptions last season and was second in yardage (1,018). … WR Tyreek Hill has 11 career touchdowns of 50 yards or more, including 65-yard reception vs. Chargers last season. … LB Justin Houston has six sacks in past five games against Los Angeles. … Chiefs have won 11 straight games when they score touchdown on defense. … Chargers were 4-4 last season in first of three years at StubHub Center. … Los Angeles led league in passing in 2017, averaging 276.9 yards per game. … QB Philip Rivers has five 300-yard games vs. Chiefs, but none since 2013. He has started 192 consecutive regular-season games, longest active streak among QBs in NFL … WR Keenan Allen set team record with 102 receptions last season. … RB Melvin Gordon has scored touchdown vs. Chiefs in last three meetings. He had 169 scrimmage yards (91 receiving, 71 rushing) in last meeting. … DE Joey Bosa has 19 sacks in first 20 games, most by player in that span since 1982. … Chargers allowed only 18 sacks last season, least they have allowed in 16-game schedule. … Fantasy tip: TE Antonio Gates has 16 touchdowns vs. Chiefs, most against any opponent. He missed preseason before deciding to return to Chargers, so snaps could be limited Sunday.

