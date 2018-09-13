Chiefs-Steelers Capsule

KANSAS CITY (1-0) at PITTSBURGH (0-0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Steelers by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Kansas City 1-0, Pittsburgh 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 23-11

LAST MEETING — Steelers beat Chiefs 19-13, Oct. 15, 2017

LAST WEEK — Chiefs beat Chargers 38-28; Steelers tied Browns 21-21

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chiefs No. 7, Steelers No. 11

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (20), PASS (11).

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (22), PASS (31).

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (5), PASS (5).

STEELERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (31), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Steelers won seven of last eight vs. Chiefs. Pittsburgh victory in Kansas City last October kick-started eight-game winning streak. … Chiefs winless in Pittsburgh since 1986 (0-6); Steelers 15-2 in home openers at Heinz Field. … Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes threw four TDs in opening win in Los Angeles. Only third time in team history QB passed for four scores in opener. …. … Chiefs WR/PR Tyreek Hill had 58-yard TD reception and 91-yard punt return for score in San Diego. Hill is third player in NHL history with 50-plus yard TD catch and 90-plus yard punt return TD in same game. … Hill’s 13 touchdowns of 50-plus yards tied for most in player’s first 35 games in NFL history. … Kansas City RB Kareem Hunt leads NFL with 1,376 yards rushing since start of 2017 season. … Chiefs LB Dee Ford had one sack vs. Chargers. Veteran missed 10 games in 2017 due to back injury. … Pittsburgh’s tie in Cleveland was franchise’s third since 1970 and first since 2002 … Steelers turned over ball six times vs. Browns. QB Ben Roethlisberger was responsible for five (three interceptions, two fumbles). … Steelers without 2017 All-Pro RB Le’Veon Bell. Bell still has not signed one-year franchise tender. … Pittsburgh led NFL with 57 sacks in 2017. Steelers sacked Cleveland’s Tyrod Taylor seven times in 2018 opener, three sacks by second-year LB J.J. Watt. … Steelers only team with 300-yard passer (Roethlisberger), 100-yard rusher (James Conner) and 100-yard receiver (JuJu Smith-Schuster) in Week 1. … Roethlisberger slowed by right elbow injury during week but expected to play in his 202nd game (second most in franchise history). … Fantasy tip: Roethlisberger’s had his way with Chiefs — 15-year veteran is 7-1 all-time against Kansas City with 14 TDs against four picks. His QB rating when facing Chiefs (115.8) is highest among AFC opponents.

