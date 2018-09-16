Chiefs-Steelers Stats

|Kansas City
|21
|0
|14
|7—42
|Pittsburgh
|0
|21
|7
|9—37
|First Quarter
KC_Conley 15 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:05.
KC_Kelce 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:08.
KC_Hunt 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:24.
Pit_James 26 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 14:20.
Pit_Smith-Schuster 2 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 6:27.
Pit_Washington 14 pass from Roethlisberger (Conner pass from Roethlisberger), :18.
KC_Kelce 25 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:42.
Pit_Conner 1 run (Boswell kick), 7:12.
KC_Robinson 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:15.
KC_Hill 29 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:42.
Pit_safety, 12:02.
Pit_Roethlisberger 3 run (Boswell kick), 1:59.
A_63,956.
___
|KC
|Pit
|First downs
|24
|33
|Total Net Yards
|449
|475
|Rushes-yards
|25-127
|13-33
|Passing
|322
|442
|Punt Returns
|2-54
|1-6
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-67
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-28-0
|39-60-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|1-10
|Punts
|2-50.0
|5-46.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-76
|12-90
|Time of Possession
|27:49
|32:11
___
RUSHING_Kansas City, Hunt 18-75, Watkins 1-31, Mahomes 5-18, Ware 1-3. Pittsburgh, Conner 8-17, Roethlisberger 2-9, Switzer 2-5, Ridley 1-2.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 23-28-0-326. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 39-60-0-452.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-109, Watkins 6-100, Hill 5-90, Conley 2-17, Hunt 1-5, Robinson 1-3, Dam.Williams 1-2. Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 13-121, Brown 9-67, James 5-138, Conner 5-48, McDonald 3-26, Nix 1-19, Washington 1-14, Switzer 1-14, Ridley 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 49.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.