Chiefs-Steelers Stats

Kansas City 21 0 14 7—42 Pittsburgh 0 21 7 9—37 First Quarter

KC_Conley 15 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:05.

KC_Kelce 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:08.

KC_Hunt 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:24.

Second Quarter

Pit_James 26 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 14:20.

Advertisement

Pit_Smith-Schuster 2 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 6:27.

Pit_Washington 14 pass from Roethlisberger (Conner pass from Roethlisberger), :18.

Third Quarter

KC_Kelce 25 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:42.

Pit_Conner 1 run (Boswell kick), 7:12.

KC_Robinson 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:15.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Hill 29 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:42.

Pit_safety, 12:02.

Pit_Roethlisberger 3 run (Boswell kick), 1:59.

A_63,956.

___

KC Pit First downs 24 33 Total Net Yards 449 475 Rushes-yards 25-127 13-33 Passing 322 442 Punt Returns 2-54 1-6 Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-67 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 23-28-0 39-60-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 1-10 Punts 2-50.0 5-46.4 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 12-76 12-90 Time of Possession 27:49 32:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Hunt 18-75, Watkins 1-31, Mahomes 5-18, Ware 1-3. Pittsburgh, Conner 8-17, Roethlisberger 2-9, Switzer 2-5, Ridley 1-2.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 23-28-0-326. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 39-60-0-452.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-109, Watkins 6-100, Hill 5-90, Conley 2-17, Hunt 1-5, Robinson 1-3, Dam.Williams 1-2. Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 13-121, Brown 9-67, James 5-138, Conner 5-48, McDonald 3-26, Nix 1-19, Washington 1-14, Switzer 1-14, Ridley 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 49.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.