Clemson’s Bryant not out at start of 2nd half vs Ga Southern

September 15, 2018 2:56 pm
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting quarterback Kelly Bryant did not return to the sideline after halftime during Saturday’s game against Georgia Southern.

Bryant fell hard in the second quarter and freshman Trevor Lawrence came in to complete a scoring drive.

Bryant returned to action the next time Clemson got the ball and directed a scoring drive of his own. But he was taken into the locker room shortly after that.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN at halftime that Bryant told him he was breathing heavily.

Bryant came back with the team in the final quarter, although he did not have his helmet and did not play.

Bryant has started the first three games for the second-ranked Tigers. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 68 yards and Clemson’s first interception of the year. He also ran for 27 yards on six attempts.

This story has been corrected to identify Clemson’s opponent as Georgia Southern instead of Georgia Tech.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

