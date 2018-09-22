Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colgate celebrates bicentennial, shuts out Lafayette 45-0

September 22, 2018 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — James Holland ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns and Grant Breneman threw for one score and ran for another as Colgate blanked Lafayette, 45-0, in a Patriot League contest Saturday afternoon.

As part of the school’s Bicentennial Kickoff Weekend, Colgate wore throwback uniforms in honor of the 1932 squad that went undefeated, untied and unscored upon.

The Raiders scored twice less than three minutes apart to take a 15-0 lead in the first quarter.

Holland carried 14 times for 98 yards and Breneman carried 17 times for 55 yards. The Raiders (3-0, 2-0 Patriot) amassed 279 yards on the ground. Abu Daramy-Swaray had Colgate’s first punt return for a touchdown since 1998, returning a second-quarter kick 77 yards.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sean O’Malley completed 10 of 26 passes for 153 yards, but was picked off twice for Lafayette (0-4, 0-1).

The Raiders now have beaten Lafayette four straight times and won six of the last seven meetings.

Colgate’s game at Furman was cancelled last week due to Hurricane Florence and the team drew national praise by donating its meals from the trip to the Greenville, S.C. relief efforts.

_______

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Federal employees to see some relief in FEHBP premium increases in 2019

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US and Australian Navy ships conduct formations off coast of Hawaii

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park established