Colgate celebrates bicentennial, shuts out Lafayette 45-0

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — James Holland ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns and Grant Breneman threw for one score and ran for another as Colgate blanked Lafayette, 45-0, in a Patriot League contest Saturday afternoon.

As part of the school’s Bicentennial Kickoff Weekend, Colgate wore throwback uniforms in honor of the 1932 squad that went undefeated, untied and unscored upon.

The Raiders scored twice less than three minutes apart to take a 15-0 lead in the first quarter.

Holland carried 14 times for 98 yards and Breneman carried 17 times for 55 yards. The Raiders (3-0, 2-0 Patriot) amassed 279 yards on the ground. Abu Daramy-Swaray had Colgate’s first punt return for a touchdown since 1998, returning a second-quarter kick 77 yards.

Sean O’Malley completed 10 of 26 passes for 153 yards, but was picked off twice for Lafayette (0-4, 0-1).

The Raiders now have beaten Lafayette four straight times and won six of the last seven meetings.

Colgate’s game at Furman was cancelled last week due to Hurricane Florence and the team drew national praise by donating its meals from the trip to the Greenville, S.C. relief efforts.

